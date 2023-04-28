Lufthansa to launch Munich-Bengaluru, Frankfurt-Hyderabad flights

Hyderabad: In view of expanding its business in India, Lufthansa on Thursday announced the introduction of two new routes, Munich to Bangalore and Frankfurt to Hyderabad.

The new flights on the Munich-Bangalore route will be operated three times a week, with the first flight scheduled on November 3, 2023.

While the flights from Frankfurt-Hyderabad will commence operations in the coming winter and combined these flights represent the first new routes in the Asia Pacific for the Group.

Lufthansa has got a long-term vision to strengthen its footprint in the Indian market by catering to the growing population of young working professionals through this expansion.

“The brand intends to make the best of India’s s untapped growth opportunity by providing consumers with the most premium travel experiences during their international trips, be it for business or leisure,” a press release said.

With more than 50 weekly services to India, the Lufthansa Group’s footprint in India dates back to nearly a century, and these new routes will strengthen its position as the leading European airline group on the subcontinent.