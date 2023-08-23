Lulu Group’s Yusuff Ali donates Dh 1M for Abu Dhabi Church construction

Father Eldho M Paul highlighted the continuous support of the UAE leadership towards the church and he also welcomed the donation made by LuLu Group chairman and managing director Yusuff Ali.

St George Orthodox Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in Abu Dhabi. (Photo Twitter)

 United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessman, M A Yusuff Ali, has recently donated about one million Dirhams for the construction of a new building for St George Orthodox Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in Abu Dhabi.

The construction work of the church reportedly started in December 2023. The building is likely to be ready by May next year, with nearly 40 percent works completed in August.

Unconstructed new St George Orthodox Cathedral  Chruch Photo: Khaleej Times
Father Eldho M Paul highlighted the continuous support of the UAE leadership towards the church and he also welcomed the donation made by the LuLu Group chairman and managing director Yusuff Ali.

St George Orthodox Cathedral is older than the UAE.

In 1970, the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, laid the foundation stone for the church in the Khalidiya area of the city. In 1983, the church was relocated to the Mushrif area.

In 2004, the church was elevated as a cathedral. And in September last year, the 39-year-old church building was demolished and the foundation stone for a new building was laid in December.

