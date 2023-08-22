Jobs in UAE: Dubai Airports likely to expand workforce; check details

The recruitment drives will prioritise the quality of its workforce, particularly among fresh graduates.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 22nd August 2023 4:31 pm IST
Dubai airport expects 1.1 million passenger surge over next 11 days
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the Emirates, there is an exciting opportunity likely to open for new graduates in Dubai’s aviation industry.

The Executive Vice President of HR Development at Dubai Airports, Meshari Al Bannai stated that the recruitment drives will prioritise the quality of its workforce, particularly among fresh graduates.

Al Bannai stressed that Dubai Airports is intent on improving staff quality rather than focusing on sheer numbers. He added that 16 percent of the airport’s staff are between the ages of 20 and 35 and that 34 percent of the airport’s personnel is now Emirati.

Training and retaining youth

According to Al Bannai, the aviation industry will provide an experience-centric framework for graduate trainees, interns, and young talent, which will guarantee positive outcomes.

Their 18-month graduate training program provides young people with thorough instruction in a variety of disciplines, from HR to finance and support functions. This program is crafted to minimise attrition rates and foster long-term growth within Dubai Airports.

Average base salaries of employees at UAE’s Airports according to Glassdoor, the world’s largest job and recruiting sites

  • Trolley operative – Dh7,000
  • Airport operations – Dh16,000
  • Analyst- Dh20,000
  • Air traffic controller – Dh36,000
  • Assistant technician- Dh4,000
  • Ticketing manager – Dh8,000

