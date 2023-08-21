Saudi Arabia announces job vacancies for Haj & Umrah services

Riyadh: The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced several vaccines for males and females on contractual bases to work in its prominent two cities Makkah and Medina for those looking for a job in the Kingdom.

According to the ministry, the application for the job will be received by August 23, 2023. And the candidates are instructed to apply for the job only through its official portal Jadarat.

Vacancies

The Saudi authority has created job vacancies in various fields listed below.

Engineers with job titles such as assistant project manager and industrial assistant.

Legal assistants

Training assistants

Cyber security assistants

Security and safety personnel

Data analysts

Software developers.

While the announcement did not specify the exact number of candidates needed for each role. However, Saudi as well as foreign candidates are eligible for these jobs to meet the requirements.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for pilgrims.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.