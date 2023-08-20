Can I work in the UAE on a visit visa?

Under UAE labour law, it is illegal to work in the UAE without a residency visa and valid work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2023 6:37 pm IST
Can I work in the UAE on a visit visa?
Representative image (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: If you got an opportunity to work while you are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a visitor visa, is work permit required or will be allowed to join immediately?

Let’s assume you are offered employment by a mainland firm in Dubai. The provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations will be implemented.

Also Read
UAE: Can you stay in the country after being terminated from a job?

Under UAE labour law, it is illegal to work in the UAE without a residency visa and valid work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) or any of the free zone authorities.

MS Education Academy

Moreover, any employer in the UAE who employs an employee without a valid work permit may have to pay fines and face deportation from the country.

Also Read
UAE: No salary increment despite being promised? Here’s what to do

A fine of at least Dirhams 50,000 and up to Dirhams 200,000 (Rs 45,28,016) would be imposed on people who hire employees in the UAE without a work permit.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, employer and employee can mutually agree on work permits based on MoHRE’s available options. Article 6 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 outlines work permits like part-time, temporary, and freelance.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2023 6:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button