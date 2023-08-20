Can I work in the UAE on a visit visa?

Abu Dhabi: If you got an opportunity to work while you are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a visitor visa, is work permit required or will be allowed to join immediately?

Let’s assume you are offered employment by a mainland firm in Dubai. The provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations will be implemented.

Under UAE labour law, it is illegal to work in the UAE without a residency visa and valid work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) or any of the free zone authorities.

Moreover, any employer in the UAE who employs an employee without a valid work permit may have to pay fines and face deportation from the country.

A fine of at least Dirhams 50,000 and up to Dirhams 200,000 (Rs 45,28,016) would be imposed on people who hire employees in the UAE without a work permit.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, employer and employee can mutually agree on work permits based on MoHRE’s available options. Article 6 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 outlines work permits like part-time, temporary, and freelance.