UAE: No salary increment despite being promised? Here’s what to do

Abu Dhabi: At the time of joining a company in United Arab Emirates (UAE), if your employer promised a salary increment after two years but failed to deliver, what are your options? Will taking a legal course guarantee the promised increase?

Let’s assume you are employed by a mainland firm in Dubai. The provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations will be implemented.

Under UAE labour law, your employer must fulfill employment contract, employment law, and ministerial resolutions.

Also Read UAE residents can now update visa details and get new Emirates IDs online

Therefore, any guarantees regarding future salary increments for the employee may not be part of your employment contract. However, if your employment contract mention an increment in your salary upon completion of two years of service with your employer, you are eligible for the same, Khaleej Times reported.

If your employer is not currently paying your incremental salary, you can file an employment complaint with Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) and then if the matter is not settled amicably with MoHRE, you can consider approaching the court in UAE with jurisdiction to hear employment cases.