UAE residents can now update visa details and get new Emirates IDs online

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently announced that residents who need to change any information on their visas can do so online, local media reported.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (UAEICP) said that any changes in the residency information will automatically lead to a request to replace the Emirates ID.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Al Khaleej, this includes changes in personal data, professional titles, updates in passport information, and modifications to acquiring new citizenship.

This initiative aims to improve efficiency and convenience for customers seeking changes in their identification data.

Those wishing to benefit from it can log on to the authority’s official website or the UAEICP smart application.

Requirement

To start the process, applicants must submit the following documents:

Coloured photographs

Passport copy

Sponsor’s signed data amendment request

Copies of Emirates ID card (front and back)

Service fees

The application fee for this service amounts to Dirhams 200 (Rs 4502).