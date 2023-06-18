UAE: Can you stay in the country after being terminated from a job?

Abu Dhabi: If you have recently been terminated from your job or decided to resign a company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), how long can you stay in the country?

Let’s assume you are employed by a mainland firm in Dubai. The provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations will be implemented.

Under UAE labour law, your employer must first cancel your work permit after you are either terminated or resigned.

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), you need to follow different procedures regarding the cancellation of your work permit.

Work permit cancellation procedures

Submit a work permit cancellation request through the channels specified by the Ministry.

Complete the required data and attachments.

Pay fines for delaying issuance or non-renewal of work permits, if any.

An acknowledgement from the institution that the employee has received his dues.

Other conditions are specified in the decision of the Minister or his representative.

Once the above procedures are completed, the employer can cancel your residence visa.

Grace period

Once the UAE residency visa is cancelled, you can live in the country for a grace period of 60 days, Khaleej Times reported.

During this period you must either leave the country or change residency status. If you find a new job during the grace period, you can ask your new employer to apply for a work permit and change your residence status before the end of the grace period.

Alternatively, you can also opt for a visit visa or tourist visa to reside in the UAE after your employer-sponsored residency visa is cancelled without leaving the country.

However, if you are unable to do so, you should exit the UAE before the grace period ends. Residing after the expiration of the grace period can lead to heavy fines.