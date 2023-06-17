Eid Al Adha 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

No celebration is complete without the United Arab Emirates (UAE) firework display and Eid Al Adha is no different.

The festival of Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on June 28, as per astronomical calculations.

If you are staying in the UAE for the Eid Al Adha holiday, which is likely to begin on June 27, here is a list of places to watch spectacular fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Eid 2023 fireworks

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Join the Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dubai Parks and Resorts as fireworks light up the Dubai sky. You can walk indoors from June 27 to July 1, followed by fireworks at 9 pm.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall will also be lit up on the second night of Eid Al Adha.

Abu Dhabi Eid 2023 fireworks

Yas Bay Abu Dhabi

The Yas Island destination will host fireworks displays on June 28, 29 and 30 at 9 pm.

Hudayriyat Island

Fireworks will light up the adventure and entertainment destination in the capital at 9 pm on June 29.

Al Dhafra

A 10-minute fireworks display is scheduled for 9 pm on June 28.