UAE residents can visit these 15 visa-free destinations for Eid holidays

Abu Dhabi: Eid Al Adha or the festival of sacrifice is around the corner and residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can expect a six-day long break, making it the perfect time to book a vacation.

Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on June 28, as per astronomical calculations.

The exact dates of Eid Al Adha will depend on the sighting of the moon, but holidays are expected to begin on June 27.

There will be an additional three days off for Eid, followed by the weekend, meaning UAE residents would get a long Eid break.

The long holidays can be a great time to escape the UAE summer as Eid coincides with the last week of term for many schools.

Here is a list of visa-free destinations for UAE residents

Georgia

Maldives

Mauritius

Armenia

Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijan

Nepal

Montenegro

Seychelles

Sri Lanka

Serbia

Japan

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

In April, travel prices witnessed a sharp increase during the long weekend of Eid Al Fitr as residents looked for visa-free destinations for a quick break.

Dubai airports recorded a footfall of 200,000 passengers in a span of 24 hours of which 110,000 stepped into the country.