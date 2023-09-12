Lulu Mall in Hyderabad set to open its doors this month

Hyderabad: Lulu Group, a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, is all set to open the doors of its latest mega shopping mall in Hyderabad later this month. Hyderabad will be the sixth city where the group has a shopping mall presence.

Speaking to the media, the Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, Yusuff Ali, said on Monday that the shopping mall in Hyderabad will be opened by the end of this month.

Extensive range of facilities at Lulu mall in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the Lulu Mall is located at Kukatpally. It is one of the largest malls in India, covering a vast area of five lakh square meters. An investment of Rs 300 crore was announced earlier for the mall.

The Lulu Group has undertaken the rebranding of the previously known Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally.

As one of the largest malls in the country, the Lulu Mall in Hyderabad is going to offer an extensive range of facilities and amenities. Apart from stores of domestic and international brands, the mall will have a cinema hall, a multi-cuisine food court, and more, all under one roof.

Lulu malls in India

The Lulu Group’s upcoming mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad is not their first venture in India. Other Lulu malls in India are located in the following cities:

Kochi, Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Bengaluru, Karnataka Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

In the future, Lulu Group is planning to establish new shopping malls in Ahmedabad and Chennai, creating employment opportunities for the local population.

Lulu Group: An Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company

The Lulu Group is an Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company that operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Founded by MA Yusuff Ali in 2000, it presently employs over 57 thousand people in various countries.