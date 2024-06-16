Luxurious car collection of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi, is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23, 2024. The intimate ceremony will take place in Mumbai.

An audio invitation for the wedding was leaked online, revealing details about the date and venue. The couple will have a registered marriage followed by a celebratory party at Bastian in Mumbai.

As the internet buzzes with excitement over their upcoming wedding, let’s take a look at the impressive car collections of both Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Car Collection

According to Autobizz, Sonakshi Sinha owns a crazy fleet of luxury cars, including:

Mercedes Benz S350 (worth Rs 1.42 crore)

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d (worth Rs 87.76 lakh)

BMW 6 SERIES GT (worth Rs 75.90 lakh)

Zaheer Iqbal’s Bike and Car Collection

As reported by India Times and GQ India, Zaheer Iqbal’s collection features Mercedes Benz M-Class and Ducati Scrambler.

The couple, who starred together in filmmaker Satram Ramani’s comedy-drama Double XL, are now preparing to embark on this new chapter of their lives together. Fans can’t wait for their official wedding photos!