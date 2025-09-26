Luxury car scam accused Basharat Khan’s house in Hyderabad by ED

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based car dealer Basharat Ahmed Khan’s residence in Jubilee Hills and his showroom, SK Car Lounge at Gachibowli, were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, September 26.

According to reports, the raids were carried out in connection with the alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) relating to the smuggling of imported cars.

Basharat Khan was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in May this year on the accusation of committing a Rs 100 crore customs fraud in importing luxury cars. He was arrested by DRI in Surat and was presented before a special court in Ahmedabad.

Investigation into the case has also revealed that a former minister in the previous BRS government and a sitting minister in the Congress government have purchased imported luxury cars from the accused.

Khan reportedly imported 8 luxury cars, including 1 Rolls-Royce, 2 Lexus cars, and 5 Toyota Land Cruisers. He also reportedly confessed to undervaluing the cars and has sought time to submit documents, and has also assured that he would pay the customs duty on these cars in due course.

Bandi Sanjay reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Karimnagar and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, has welcomed ED’s raids in the luxury car scam and added that all links in the case must be thoroughly examined, especially those who have caused a loss to the country’s exchequer.

“Welcome the Enforcement Directorate’s move to initiate an investigation into illegally imported cars. Such action is vital to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of our economy. The probe must fairly examine both sellers and buyers, especially those whose actions have caused a loss to the country’s exchequer. Accountability should not be selective – every link in the chain must face scrutiny. Trust that the investigation will be pursued diligently, impartially, and in full accordance with due process to set the right precedent,” he stated in an X post.