Luxury for Less: Top 5 budget-friendly things to do in Dubai

Dubai: Once a village, Dubai, the city of dreams and glitz, has always been synonymous with luxury and extravagance. Elite-class people and celebrities across the world usually visit the city, but for those who are on a tight budget, the thought of visiting this glamorous city might seem like a distant dream. However, Dubai has plenty of pocket-friendly options that won’t break the bank.

From exploring the local markets and soaking in the city’s cultural heritage to experiencing thrilling adventures and enjoying breathtaking views, Dubai has something to offer for everyone. In this article, we have curated a list of the five best pocket-friendly places to visit in Dubai, so that you can enjoy the best of this city without worrying about your budget.

1. Dubai Creek

If you want to spend less and enjoy more, Dubai Creek is the best place. It is a fun waterway where you can do a lot of activities. Walk on the banks or enjoy activities in water, everything is almost affordable here. You can experience an abra ride at the cheapest rates here. It’s located near the city centre and west of Dubai Festival City.

2. Dubai Fountain

The Dubai Fountain is one of the stunning fountains which create a spectacular show for viewers. The fountain stretches for 12 hectares and is located within Burj Khalifa Lake.

The advanced lighting system of this fountain has 50 colour projectors and 6,600 lights and the water from the fountain shoots up to 500 feet in the air.

3. Jumeirah Public Beach

If you want to have fun on golden sands at an affordable cost in Dubai then Jumeirah Public Beach is the best place. It is a family friendly beach and even your children can spend quality time in the playground area.

There are plenty of activities to do at this beach and you can spend the whole day enjoying it.

4. Dubai Museum

If you want to know how Dubai became one of the most popular and richest cities of the world, then here is the place. This old building contains numerous artefacts of local history from long before the discovery of oil in Dubai. This building has a historical touch and is located in Al Fahidi Fort, which was built in 1787.

From old musical instruments to mannequin displays which showcase historic food stalls etc, you will find almost everything about the history of this city.

5. Global Village

This place displays cultures from 90 countries and you can visit for free. Isn’t is awesome? This spot is a massive shopping and entertainment destination. The village is organised into 4 main sections including events, carnivals, food and shopping.

The place has both costly and cheaper things to offer and you can even visit without shopping. The Global Village is open for 24 hours.

Open: Sunday–Wednesday from 4 pm to midnight, Thursday–Saturday from 4 pm to 1 am