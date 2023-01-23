Madhapur fav off-beat destination for travellers to Hyderabad: Airbnb

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, Madhapur has emerged as one of the top five off-the-beaten travel destinations, according to a report by Airbnb.

Airbnb has come up with a round up of its key trends on National Tourism Day which indicate how Indians have travelled in the recent past.

New data from Airbnb reveals that international travel saw a strong recovery in 2022, with Indians searching for the most iconic cities around the world. The most searched-for destinations internationally by Indian guests as of Q3 2022 included Dubai, London, Paris, Toronto, New York.

According to Airbnb’s internal data, solo travel was preferred by Indians in Q3 2022 followed by Indians opting to travel as part of a couple or a family.

Also Read Guj: Warrant issued against Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel in Morbi bridge collapse

As per a press release issued by Airbnb, “Domestically, the interest for exploring off-the-beaten path destinations has been seeing a spike on Airbnb in 2022.”

The top five off-the-beaten-path trending destinations in India include Madhapur (Telangana), Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Cherrapunji‎ (Meghalaya), Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra).

Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan Amanpreet Bajaj said, “The past year was the recovery and revival of the travel industry. This year we want to see backpackers or travelers must come out of their place and explore an unexplored destination in India as well as visit the international tourist’s place in the world.”