Madhapur police arrest 2 drug peddlers; ganja, MDMA seized

Hyderabad: Madhapur police, along with the Madhapur special operations team, apprehended two people on Wednesday, February 7, who were allegedly dealing narcotics near Kondapur.

The police also recovered MDMA, ganja, a four-wheeler, three cell phones, and two digital scales, valued at around Rs 8 lakh.

The accused, Pavan Kumar and Adarsh Kumar, are in police custody while the other two remain absconding.

The accused are drugs addicts and have become accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle, police said. They had been buying MDMA at Rs 1,000 per gram and selling it Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per gram in order to support their lifestyle.

The arrests were made under the direction of DCP Madhapur.