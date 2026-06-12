Madhoo reveals why her film with Shah Rukh Khan never happened

Mumbai: Veteran actress Madhoo recalled the time when she almost got the chance to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

When asked if she ever got the opportunity to work with the Khans, she shared that while there has been no opportunity with Aamir Khan, she has traveled with Salman Khan during tours, and has even performed with him on stage.

Coming to Shah Rukh, the ‘Roja’ actress said that they were about to do a project together, however, it got shelved. After that they were got a chance to work together.

Madhoo told IANS, “There was an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh. I have always been a big fan of his. We did a film that got shelved, that was as close as I got to working with Shah Rukh. Aamir and Salman, I never got a film opportunity. Aamir, nothing at all, but with Salman Bhai, I had a chance to travel with him. We did a full tour. The dance tour that we used to do, the shows. So, that’s when I got to perform with him on stage and stuff, but other than that, I did not get to do work with Khans.”

Sharing some more details about her movie with SRK that never saw the light of day, Madhoo remembered that they even did half a scene together.

“I can’t remember the name, I was ‘Chahat’ or something like that. I think we did half a scene of something, I can’t even remember. But there was one film that was signed and never got made,” she shared.

After making her Hindi movie debut with “Phool Aur Kaante” in 1991 opposite Ajay Devgn, Madhoo went on to star in several hits, including “Roja” (1992), “Allari Priyudu” (1992), “Yoddha” (1992), and Gentleman (1993).