Madhuri’s husband shares why Virat & Anushka chose London life

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is on fire in IPL 2025. After nine games he has 392 runs and five fifties, sitting second in the Orange Cap list. Fans love his batting, but many are talking about something else—his family’s possible new home.

Why Leave India?

Dr Sriram Nene, husband of star actress Madhuri Dixit, shared a chat he had with Anushka. She told him that in India a simple dinner turns into a crowd of phones and cameras. The constant attention makes normal life hard. In London, famous people can walk the streets almost unnoticed. That calm is what the couple wants.

“I have a lot of respect for him. We’ve met him multiple times; he’s just a decent human being. I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn: they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting,” Dr Nene, who runs a health and wellness YouTube channel, said in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia.

“They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success here. We appreciate what they go through because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated. Anushka and Virat are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally,” he added.

A Normal Childhood for Vamika and Akaay

Virat and Anushka protect their children’s faces from the media. They hope their daughter Vamika and baby son Akaay can run in parks, make friends, and grow up without flashbulbs in their eyes. Moving abroad could give them that freedom.

“Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket,” he said.

A London base does not mean Kohli will stop playing for India or the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It only means longer flights. He can still train, play matches, and honor every contract. Many athletes live overseas yet compete for their country.

The pair have not confirmed the move, but long stays in the UK and words from close friends make the plan sound real. If they do settle in London, expect fewer public outings in India and a quieter, happier family life—while Kohli’s cover-drives keep making noise on the field.