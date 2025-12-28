Madhya Pradesh man killed in explosion while carrying detonators

A case has been registered, and an investigation is being conducted.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th December 2025 6:19 pm IST
Representational image
Representational IM,AGE

Sehore: A 20-year-old rider was killed when his motorcycle exploded in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Sukhram Barela, was engaged in blasting work at wells and other locations. He was allegedly carrying a large quantity of detonators with him for work when the explosion occurred in the morning, area Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Roshan Jain, told reporters.

“The bike exploded when it reached near a grit blasting machine in Ramnagar,” the SDOP said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

A case has been registered, and an investigation is being conducted.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th December 2025 6:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button