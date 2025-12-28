At 52, woman earns first income through YouTube; Internet congratulates

First income is always special. It is a major milestone in everyone’s life, often seen as a step towards adulthood. For this 52-year-old woman, it was more. It was a sense of pride. She earned her first salary through YouTube in just six months.

Her raw emotions were captured by her daughter, Anshul Pareek, who posted the video on Instagram with a caption that says, “I’m a proud daughter.”

“Kya hua mummy? (What happened, mother?),” Anshul asks as the woman responds by sharing a moment that marks a major milestone in her life.

“Meri zindagi ki pehli kamayi (My first income) I achieved through YouTube at the age of 52, in just six months. I am very happy,” replies the beaming mother.

Her story struck a chord with viewers, inspiring generations, that age is just a number, and at the end, it is hard work and determination that reaps benefits.

The video shows not just her financial success, but also fulfilling a long-time dream, proving that age is never a barrier to success.

The Instagram post has drawn widespread congratulations, catching the attention of YouTube Creators India whose official Instagram account commented, congratulating the woman and calling the journey “incredibly inspiring.”

“This is incredibly inspiring, big congratulations!! we are so happy to be a part of this journey,” said their comment.

Another user said, “The happiness and pain behind her spec’s every creator can relate, Aunty Ji”

And another congratulated, “Eyes are filled with unspoken emotions.”