Woman wrongly fired by firm she never worked for

Receiving a termination email from your company can be stressful; however, how would you react to a termination letter from a company you never worked for?

One such incident happened with a woman this month. Simons Ingari, a career counsellor took to X and shared that his wife was shocked to receive a termination email.

Ingari claimed that after receiving the email, his wife “froze” and panicked, questioning if she had missed a deadline or committed a serious error at her actual job before realising the sender was a company that did not employ her.

In his post, Simons said, “My wife received a termination email in December 2025. Her heart dropped after seeing it. She froze for a second. Did she miss a deadline? Did she say something wrong? Turns out, she just got terminated from a company she didn’t even work for,”

My wife received a termination email in 2025 December.



Her heart dropped after seeing it. She froze for a second.



Did she miss a deadline? Did she say something wrong?



Turns out, she just got terminated from a company she didn't even work for.



Dear HR, please check the email… — Simons (@Simon_Ingari) December 25, 2025

The career counsellor pointed out the mistake and urged Human Resource professionals to verify email addresses of the recipients.

Also Read Santa Claus ends up in naughty list, caught for speeding in Ohio

The post led to social media discussion, as users highlighted the potential serious consequences of such mistakes. While some internet users found humour in the situation, others highlighted the mistake and the issue of job insecurity in present time.

Social media reaction

One X user said, “Please send an email asking them to clear all dues first”; “Don’t panic stay strong … god has planned something else,” said a second.

A third user said, “That’s kinda crazy, hope she’s doing okay after the shock” A fourth said, “In a world where emails fly faster than you can blink, a little extra care goes a long way,”