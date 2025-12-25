Santa Claus ends up in naughty list, caught for speeding in Ohio

Fulton County: What happens when Santa lands on the naughty list? In a Christmas twist of irony, a man decked as Santa Claus and his wife were pulled over for overspeeding on Christmas Eve by the Fulton County Sheriff in Ohio, while on their way to distribute gifts to children who had been “good.”

The Sheriff’s bodycam footage went viral after the Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy was unable to contain his laughter after spotting the Santa outfit.

The deputy could not help but exclaim ‘Santa!’ as he shined the flashlight on the driver. The panicked Santa quickly also informed the officer that he was carrying a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon).

The deputy then joked, “Santa has a CCW? Times are rough.” The Santa replied with, “You gotta protect yourself.”

When the deputy proceeded to ask the man to show his driver’s license, he got out of the vehicle and continued struggling to find the document. The deputy joked again, saying he might lose his presents this Christmas for pulling over the Santa Claus himself.

Later, the deputy let him go without issuing a ticket and advised him to slow down. He took a picture with Santa and left with a jolly warning. They wished each other a “Merry Christmas” before parting ways.

In a humorous incident, Mr and Mrs Santa Claus were pulled over by the Fulton County Sheriff in Ohio, ironically, while going to distribute gifts to children who were 'good' this year.



The Sheriff's bodycam footage went viral after the Fulton County Sheriff's deputy was unable… pic.twitter.com/dJQHTVqGvZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 25, 2025

The County’s Facebook post read, “Ho ho *hold on!* Santa and Mrs Claus were spotted flying a little too fast through Fulton County. No coal was issued—just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down. Christmas is still on schedule! Stay safe and happy holidays!”

The video’s comments also joked around with the humorous incident. One comment said, “Let that man go! He’s got a global shift to run and 8 reindeer on standby. Clock’s ticking, and the deers don’t have commercial driving licenses.”

Another said, “Sounds a bit like he was hitting the eggnog before getting in the sleigh.”

“Santa is carrying a concealed weapon. Love it. Only in the USA!” Another commented.