Madhya Pradesh: Nehru’s statue vandalised in Satna, six arrested

Published: 26th May 2022 4:12 pm IST
Satna: Six people were arrested in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh (MP) for vandalising the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the evening near the district collectorate at Dhawari Chowk. A video of the incident went viral the same day, prompting local Congress leaders to file a police complaint.

According to the video, a group of angry masked and unmasked men, armed with clubs and saffron flags thrashed the former PM’s statue and tore down posters and hoardings around it.

Former Chief minister Kamal Nath also tweeted the viral video and condemned the vandalism.

“The incident is condemnable. I demand the government to conduct a detailed probe and take strict action against the accused and also ensure security of the statue”, Nath wrote in the tweet.

