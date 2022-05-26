Madhya Pradesh: Nehru’s statue vandalised in Satna, six arrested

Satna: Six people were arrested in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh (MP) for vandalising the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the evening near the district collectorate at Dhawari Chowk. A video of the incident went viral the same day, prompting local Congress leaders to file a police complaint.

According to the video, a group of angry masked and unmasked men, armed with clubs and saffron flags thrashed the former PM’s statue and tore down posters and hoardings around it.

यह विडीओ मध्यप्रदेश के सतना ज़िले का है।

जहाँ देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व.जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी की प्रतिमा को कुछ असामाजिक तत्व क्षतिग्रस्त कर रहे है।



— Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 25, 2022

Former Chief minister Kamal Nath also tweeted the viral video and condemned the vandalism.

“The incident is condemnable. I demand the government to conduct a detailed probe and take strict action against the accused and also ensure security of the statue”, Nath wrote in the tweet.