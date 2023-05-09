Madhya Pradesh police, TS intelligence cell arrest 5 from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five persons from Hyderabad were taken into custody in a joint operation of the Intelligence Bureau, Madhya Pradesh police and Telangana Counter Intelligence on Tuesday.

A total of 16 persons, 11 from Bhopal and 5 from Hyderabad were picked up early on Tuesday.

“This module of mostly neo-converts came to the notice of Intelligence agencies for the last 18 months for alleged indulgence in radical Islamist activities,” said official sources.

Besides their digital devices (mobile phones, laptops, storage media), a large volume of Islamist jihadi literature, knives and daggers and airguns have been recovered during the raids.

Detailed forensic examination and joint interrogation by IB, ATS MP and CI Telangana are underway, officials added.

A case is registered at ATS Madhya Pradesh police station.

Persons detained in Hyderabad are shifted to Bhopal for further legal action.