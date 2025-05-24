Madiga MLAs urge Telangana CM for cabinet representation.

Hyderabad: Legislators belonging to the Madiga community have formally requested Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to allocate cabinet positions to members of their community.

On Friday, May 23, Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with MLAs Mandula Samuel, Vemula Veeresh, and Kale Yadaiah, met the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills and submitted a memorandum outlining their demand.

Nagarjunasagar MLA Jaiveer Reddy also accompanied the delegation during the meeting with the chief minister. Later, Samuel and Laxman Kumar addressed the media at the CLP Media Hall within the Assembly premises.

Speaking to reporters, the MLAs stated, “We have appealed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Meenakshi Natarajan to ensure cabinet opportunities for the Madiga community. The Madiga community has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Congress party.”

Commenting on recent political developments, they added, “The BJP and BRS are making noise about chief minister Revanth Reddy’s name appearing in the ED chargesheet related to the National Herald case. If attempts are made to harass him using the Enforcement Directorate, Congress cadres will not remain silent.”

The MLAs emphasised the importance of fair representation for the Madiga community in the state cabinet and reiterated their loyalty to the Congress party, highlighting the community’s significant electoral support in the recent elections.