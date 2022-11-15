Madina Education felicitates UPSC ranker Dr. Mustafa Hashmi

Hyderabad: Dr. Mustafa Hashmi who excelled in Civil Services 2021 and secured a 162nd National Rank was felicitated by Madina Education and Welfare Society on the occasion of the 31st Madina Gold Medal Awards Function on 11th November 2022, at Madina Public School, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad.

Prof. Dr. S. Jeelani, Director, CD & VL, the Central University of Hyderabad who was the Chief Guest praises Mustafa Hashmi and said he should be a role model for all Telangana to excel in studies, competitive exams and bag prestigious positions in the bureaucracy. “Every student should set a target and have a vision and commitment to achieve it,” he said.

Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily who was the Guest of honour on the occasion has presented the cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to Dr. Mustafa Hashmi, on behalf of Madina Education and Welfare Society, as part of its support programme to candidates who make it to the Civil Services by the society each year.

Dr. Hashmi gave a motivational speech to youngsters and shared his experience in achieving his goal, with a clear vision, dedication, and hard work.

K.M. Arifuddin Memorial Award (Social Service Award in Education field) was presented to Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Founder and Chairman of Shaheen Group of Institutions, Bidar. Nearly 80 gold medal awards were presented to meritorious students including Ph.D. Mrs. Sabiha Farzana, secretary of the society, Mr. K.M. Fasihuddin, Director, Mrs. Maria Tabassum, Director, also addressed the gathering.