Madinah accredits as 1st autism-friendly city in Middle East

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s city of Madinah, has been accredited as the first autism-friendly city in the Middle East, and the fourth globally.

This came after an agreement recently signed by the CEO of the Al-Madinah Association for Autism (Tamakkon), Mohammed bin Ibrahim Abbas, and by the American Board for International Accreditation and Continuing Education Standards, CEO Myron Buncombe.

The agreement aims to provide a supportive environment, comprehensive support, and standard measures for beneficiaries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

كما رعى سمو الأمير #سلمان_بن_سلطان، توقيع عقد مشروع بناء مقر الإقامة التأهيلية بمركز الأمير #فيصل_بن_سلمان للتوحد بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 100 مستفيد وذلك في إطار استكمال منظومة خدمات الرعاية والعلاج والتأهيل لذوي طيف #التوحد. https://t.co/3N0RoYB9Yo pic.twitter.com/Oi2NVkMbHe — إمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@imarat_almadina) May 9, 2024

It will involve extensive training for community members and workers in government and private sectors to enhance awareness, communication skills, and social behavior for a positive impact.

This initiative plans to monitor progress and impact on the local community in Madinah through opinion polls and questionnaires, identifying areas for development and improvement.

The Emir of Madinah region sponsored a contract to build a rehabilitation residence for 100 autism patients at Prince Faisal bin Salman Autism Center.

Mohammed Abbas emphasizes the initiative’s importance due to its religious significance as the home of the Prophet’s Mosque and burial place.