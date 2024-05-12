Saudi Arabia warns against fake Haj advertisements

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s General Directorate of Public Security has issued a warning to citizens and residents to avoid fraudulent Haj-related social media advertisements.

In a statement on Saturday, May 11, the directorate said that the deceptive ads falsely offer Haj services like performing rituals, distributing Adahi, selling bracelets, and providing transportation, promoted by unknown individuals and entities.

It emphasized that severe penalties will be imposed on individuals apprehended for engaging in such fraudulent activities.

The directorate urged citizens and residents to strictly adhere to Haj regulations and guidelines.

الأمن العام يدعو لعدم الاستجابة للإعلانات المضللة بغرض النصب والاحتيال عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/OMYDU9AWGF — الأمن العام (@security_gov) May 11, 2024

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29.

The first flight of 283 pilgrims arrived on Thursday morning, May 9, from Hyderabad, India, marking the start of the Haj season.

Haj, is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.

In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.