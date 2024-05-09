Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Haj season

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Minister of Transport, Saleh bin Naseer Al-Jasser has announced that the flying taxis and drones will be tested during the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 season.

In a press briefing on Thursday, May 9, Al-Jasser highlights the ongoing competition among specialized transport companies to provide the best transportation options in the coming years.

Also Read Haj 2024: 1st Indian flight reaches Madinah from Hyderabad

He said, “It is necessary to learn about these technologies and the appropriate environment for operating such modes of transport in such seasons, we will be at the forefront to benefit from these services and the Haj season will have the largest share of it,” Saudi Gazette reported.

وزير النقل صالح الجاسر لـ #العربية: سيتم تجريب "التاكسي الطائر" والدرونز في موسم حج هذا العام 🚁#العربية_في_الحج

عبر:

⁦ @sultan_mr_ pic.twitter.com/HMALhBhSyF — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) May 9, 2024

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29.

The first flight of 283 pilgrims arrived on Thursday morning, May 9, from Hyderabad, India, marking the start of the Haj season.

Haj, is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.