Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia issues 1.8 million e-visas

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued 1.8 million e-visas for this year’s Haj season 1444 AH/2023 in a record time the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Abdulfattah Mashat during a press conference organized by the branch of the Saudi Journalists Authority in Makkah region on Saturday.

Dr Mashat emphasizes that the Haj management and organizational efforts provide the appropriate environment for the pilgrims to perform the rituals easily and comfortably.

He said that the biggest challenge faced by the ministry in 1442 AH was the spread of the COVID-19 virus, stressing that the number of pilgrims was 60,000, all from within the Kingdom.

He highlighted the challenge of providing a suitable environment for pilgrims amid the pandemic; a unified system needed for protection.

Mashat indicated that the ministry’s preparations for the current Haj season begin at the end of the previous season, stressing that this preparation is also related to other relevant sectors.

Dr Mashat added that the ministry launched digital platforms to register domestic pilgrims six months before the start of the season.

More than 2.5 million pilgrims are expected to participate in the current Haj season, as restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 have been fully relaxed.

In 2020, only 10,000 people were allowed to participate; 59,000 in 2021; And in 2022 there was a cap of one million people.

This year’s Haj pilgrimage is challenging, as it is taking place at nearly 46 degrees Celsius.

This year the Haj takes place between June 26 and July 1, with Eid Al Adha celebrated on June 28. The Saudi authorities launched a large-scale operation to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims.

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes believers along the path travelled by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.