Photos: Eagle’s eye view of Makkah ahead of Haj season

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims from over 160 countries during this Haj season, which is going to start from June 26.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2023 10:31 pm IST
Photos: Eagle's eye view of Makkah ahead of Haj season
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The lens of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured aerial photographs on Sunday of the final preparations for this year’s Haj season in Makkah.

The SPA lens showed the faithful’s gatherings, and holy sites in Makkah, as well as the integrated services being offered to them by the Saudi authorities from a height of 1,000 meters in the sky.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Over 1.65M overseas pilgrims arrive to perform Haj

Security planes monitor holy sites and Makkah during Haj, providing emergency, rescue, and firefighting services. They will also monitor pilgrims, transmit live images, and broadcast them through various channels and websites.

MS Education Academy

Here is a look

The Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes believers along the path travelled by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

Pilgrims spend five days performing a set of rituals aimed at bringing them closer to Allah.

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims from over 160 countries during this Haj season after the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, which are going to start on June 26.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2023 10:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button