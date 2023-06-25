Saudi Arabia: Over 1.65M overseas pilgrims arrive to perform Haj

Riyadh: A total of 1,655,188 pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through air and land ports as of Saturday to perform Haj, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the General Directorate for Passports (Jawazat), 1,587,590 pilgrims came to the Kingdom through airports, including 242,272 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route initiative.

Also, 60,768 pilgrims came through land ports, and 6,830 pilgrims came through seaports.

Hospitalized pilgrims in Madinah transferred to holy sites in Makkah

The Saudi Health Ministry organised a convoy of 16 ambulances to transport patients from hospitals in Madinah to the holy sites in Makkah.

The pilgrims on Saturday were accompanied by a specialised medical team comprising doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

They were transferred to the Jabal Al-Rahma hospital in the holy site of Arafat in order to complete their treatment plan while performing the Haj rituals of this season.

The convoy included— four backup ambulances, an intensive care ambulance, an integrated oxygen cabin, a mobile mechanic workshop, and a bus to transport patients’ spouses and relatives have also been provided.

Every year, the Ministry transfers hospitalized pilgrims from the hospitals of Madinah to the holy sites so that they can perform their Haj rituals and complete their treatment in the hospitals of the holy sites after providing them with medical services in the hospitals of Madinah.

The Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes believers along the path travelled by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

Pilgrims spend five days performing a set of rituals aimed at bringing them closer to Allah.