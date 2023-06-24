Haj 2023: Arafat records highest temperature of 47°C in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The holy site of Arafat in Makkah recorded the highest maximum temperature in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at 47 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to data from Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Arafat ranked first, followed by Al Ahsa with 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Temperatures in Saudi Arabia to reach 43 degrees Celcius during Haj

While the holy site of Mina recorded 45 degrees Celsius and the holy city of Madinah recorded 44 degree Celsius.

Curiously, the southern city of Abha recorded the minimum temperature in the Kingdom at 17 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Saudi Arabia

Cities/location Temperature Arafat 47 degree Celsius Al Ahsa 46.2 degree Celsius Al Qaysumah 45.6 degree Celsius King Fahad International Airport 45.2 degree Celsius Mina 45.0 degree Celsius Madinah 44.7 degree Celsius Rafha 44.1 degree Celsius Gassim 44.0 degree Celsius Sharurah 44.0 degree Celsius Wadi Al-Dawasser Airport 44.0 degree Celsius

Minimum temperature in Saudi Arabia

Cities/location Temperature Abha 17.7 degree Celsius Guriat 19.3 degree Celsius Khamis Mushait 19.6 degree Celsius Najran 22.0 degree Celsius Taif 22.0 degree Celsius Turaif 23.0 degree Celsius Al-Ula 24.4 degree Celsius Tabuk 24.4 degree Celsius Al Baha 24.7 degree Celsius Wejh 24.8 degree Celsius

On June 14, NCM predicted the weather conditions in the cities of Makkah and Al-Madinah during the upcoming Haj season, which is going to start on June 26.

It said that Makkah will be relatively hot and dry during the day and mild at night. The maximum temperature in Makkah ranges between 43.6-45 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is 29.6 degrees Celsius.

The ministry of health has prepared extensive arrangements for the pilgrims considering the possibility of heat stroke during Haj.

More than 32,000 specially trained personnel are employed to serve the pilgrims. In addition, 23 hospitals and 140 health centres with state-of-the-art facilities have been specially prepared.