Haj 2023: Arafat records highest temperature of 47°C in Saudi Arabia

Abha recorded the minimum temperature in the Kingdom at 17 degrees Celsius.

Photo: AFP

Riyadh: The holy site of Arafat in Makkah recorded the highest maximum temperature in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at 47 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to data from Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Arafat ranked first, followed by Al Ahsa with 46.2 degrees Celsius.

While the holy site of Mina recorded 45 degrees Celsius and the holy city of Madinah recorded 44 degree Celsius.

Curiously, the southern city of Abha recorded the minimum temperature in the Kingdom at 17 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Saudi Arabia

Cities/locationTemperature
Arafat 47 degree Celsius
Al Ahsa46.2 degree Celsius
Al Qaysumah45.6 degree Celsius
King Fahad International Airport45.2 degree Celsius
Mina45.0 degree Celsius
Madinah44.7 degree Celsius
Rafha44.1 degree Celsius
Gassim44.0 degree Celsius
Sharurah44.0 degree Celsius
Wadi Al-Dawasser Airport44.0 degree Celsius

Minimum temperature in Saudi Arabia

Cities/locationTemperature
Abha17.7 degree Celsius
Guriat19.3 degree Celsius
Khamis Mushait19.6 degree Celsius
Najran22.0 degree Celsius
Taif22.0 degree Celsius
Turaif23.0 degree Celsius
Al-Ula24.4 degree Celsius
Tabuk24.4 degree Celsius
Al Baha24.7 degree Celsius
Wejh24.8 degree Celsius

On June 14, NCM predicted the weather conditions in the cities of Makkah and Al-Madinah during the upcoming Haj season, which is going to start on June 26.

It said that Makkah will be relatively hot and dry during the day and mild at night. The maximum temperature in Makkah ranges between 43.6-45 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is 29.6 degrees Celsius.

The ministry of health has prepared extensive arrangements for the pilgrims considering the possibility of heat stroke during Haj.

More than 32,000 specially trained personnel are employed to serve the pilgrims. In addition, 23 hospitals and 140 health centres with state-of-the-art facilities have been specially prepared.

