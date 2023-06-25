Haj 2023: King Salman to host families of martyrs in Yemen operation

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday issued a directive to host 2,000 pilgrims from families of those martyred in the Decisive Storm military operation in Yemen.

It includes 1,000 pilgrims from the families of Saudis who were martyred in the operation, and 1,000 pilgrims from the families of martyrs belonging to the Yemeni forces, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The hosting comes within the program that is implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Operation Decisive Storm was launched in 2015 at the request of the legitimate government of Yemen.

It aims to continue Yemen’s political process, provide aid and fight terrorism in the country.

On June 10, King Salman issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims to participate in this year’s Haj season the families of martyrs, injured and prisoners.

On June 17, King Salman issued a directive to host 1,300 pilgrims from more than 90 countries to perform the Haj this year.