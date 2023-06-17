Haj 2023: Saudi King orders hosting of 1,300 pilgrims from 90 countries

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday issued a directive to host 1,300 pilgrims from more than 90 countries to perform the Haj this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision comes as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj and Umrah, which covers the pilgrimage expenses of the selected participants.

Sheikh Abdul Latif Al Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and general supervisor of the program, said the annual program reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to serve Muslims and deepen relations with other Islamic countries.

“The generous program, which is launched every year at the expense of the Saudi government, enables thousands of Muslims from all over the world to perform Haj under an organized system that provides first-class services,” Al-Sheikh said in a statement posted on SPA.

He added that the program enables Muslims who were not selected in previous years to realize their dreams of performing Haj, as the ministry strives to expand the range of nationalities every year.

On June 10, King Salman issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims to participate in this year’s Haj season the families of martyrs, injured and prisoners.