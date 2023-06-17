Saudi Arabia to provide free healthcare services to Haj pilgrims

The authorities prepared 172 hospitals and health centres at holy sites in Makkah and Madinah to serve pilgrims.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2023 2:52 pm IST
Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia provides free healthcare services to pilgrims
Representative image

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have stepped up efforts to provide healthcare services free of charge to Haj pilgrims this year.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said that all preparations have been made to provide health services to pilgrims at 14 air, land and seaports.

There will be 32,000 doctors on duty.

MS Education Academy

The authorities have prepared 172 hospitals and health centres at holy sites in Makkah and Madinah to serve pilgrims.

Also Read
Saudi: Indonesian pilgrim’s heart stops for 8 minutes; CPR saves life

The ministry said that it will also provide assistance and services to pilgrims through the virtual hospital, following its success during last year’s Haj season.

Medical aid centres and mobile medical vehicles have been equipped and set up for Mashaer and Haramain trains.

A fleet of 190 ambulances and 16 emergency centres are attached to the Jamarat Bridge facility in Mina.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2023 2:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button