Saudi Arabia to provide free healthcare services to Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have stepped up efforts to provide healthcare services free of charge to Haj pilgrims this year.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said that all preparations have been made to provide health services to pilgrims at 14 air, land and seaports.

There will be 32,000 doctors on duty.

The authorities have prepared 172 hospitals and health centres at holy sites in Makkah and Madinah to serve pilgrims.

The ministry said that it will also provide assistance and services to pilgrims through the virtual hospital, following its success during last year’s Haj season.

Medical aid centres and mobile medical vehicles have been equipped and set up for Mashaer and Haramain trains.

A fleet of 190 ambulances and 16 emergency centres are attached to the Jamarat Bridge facility in Mina.