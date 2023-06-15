Saudi: Indonesian pilgrim’s heart stops for 8 minutes; CPR saves life

The woman suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after she landed in Madina at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Published: 15th June 2023
Riyadh: The medical team at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah saved the life of an Indonesian pilgrim whose heart stopped beating for eight minutes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The airport health control centre received an urgent notification that the Indonesian woman had become unconscious shortly after her plane landed.

Upon assessing the woman’s condition, they discovered that her heart was no longer beating and immediately performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on her.

After two cycles of resuscitation, spontaneous blood circulation and pulse returned. The oxygen level in the blood also increased.

After her condition stabilized, the woman was taken to the hospital for a comprehensive medical examination.

The medical centre has received 90,104 pilgrims since the beginning of the Haj season this year through the main centre and temporary health units inside the airport. So far, 87,857 pilgrims have benefited from its preventive services, 2,218 were treated, and 29 were transferred to a hospital for a treatment plan.

