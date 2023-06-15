UAE astronaut shares new photos of Cyclone Biparjoy from space

Abu Dhabi: As Gujarat braces for the impending landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared photos of the severe cyclonic storm.

Taking to Twitter, Sultan Al Neyadi shares some photos of Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea.

“As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️,” Al Neyadi wrote.

Here are the photos of Biparjoy

On June 13, Al Neyadi shared a four-minute video showing the formation of the giant storm over the Arabian Sea as it headed towards the Indian coast.

“Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring. Stay safe, everyone!” he tweeted.

Watch the video below

Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.



The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.



Stay safe, everyone!

Biparjoy is now a very severe cyclonic storm that has erupted over the Arabian Sea and is approaching India and Pakistan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Biparjoy has “extensive damaging potential”.

Biparjoy is likely to carry a maximum wind speed of 120-130 kmph, IMD said.

In India, over 100,000 people have been evacuated to shelters in eight coastal districts of Gujarat state. Indian Railways has cancelled 76 trains due to the storm, Dwarkadish Temple and Somnath Temple will remain closed for devotees on June 15.