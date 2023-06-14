UAE re-introduces three-month visit visa

Abu Dhabi: In a move to boost tourism, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reintroduced the three-month visit visa, local media reported.

The end of 2022 saw the abolition of the three-month or 90-day visit visa and the introduction of a 60-day long-term visa for travellers planning a longer stay in the country.

This was reintroduced at the end of May 2023, allowing visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, call center official at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said that anyone who wants to travel to the UAE for three months can consult their travel agent who can help them issue a 90-day visa.

Here are the details

Cost of visa

The final price of the visa depends on the travel agent and the starting price is Dirhams 1,500 (Rs 33,523) and can reach up to Dirhams 2,000 (Rs 44,697) can be extended within the country.

Documents required

Recent passport-size coloured photograph

Passport copy

Who can apply?

Anyone can apply for this visa and it is valid for Dubai and Abu Dhabi