Watch: UAE astronaut shares footage of Cyclone Biparjoy

Al Neyadi shared a video clip of a tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea.(Photo;Twittergrab)

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a video clip of a Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea, taken from the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 kilometres above the Earth.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Al Neyadi tweeted, “Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.”

“Stay safe, everyone!” Neyadi added.

While passing over the Arabian Peninsula, Al Neyadi recorded the storm’s advancement as it acquired strength in the immense territory of the Arabian Sea.

However, the astronaut couldn’t show the centre of the hurricane.

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been publishing stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Al Neyadi had previously shared pictures of Arab cities, most notably Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Baghdad and Rabat.

