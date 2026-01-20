Madras HC reserves order on Jana Nayagan censor certification, release delayed

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday, January 20, reserved its order on the censor board’s appeal against a single-judge direction to grant U/A certificate to Vijay-starrer “Jana Nayagan,” with the film’s release likely to be delayed further.

A bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arun Murugan heard the appeal, after the Supreme Court had on January 15 asked the Madras High Court to decide on the plea on January 20, and reserved its order.

The apex court had refused to entertain the plea filed by the producer of “Jana Nayagan,” challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie.

On January 9, the division bench of the Madras High Court stayed a single judge’s order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to “Jana Nayagan,” leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.

Vijay rece’ntly launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). “Jana Nayagan,” which is widely publicised as Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9.

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the CBFC did not issue certification on time.