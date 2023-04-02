Madrasa, mosque set on fire by Hindutva men in Bihar Sharif

The Imam of the mosque said stones were pelted on the mosque before they set it on fire.

Published: 2nd April 2023
Hindu mob set ablaze a madarsa in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district during Ram Navami

A madrasa and a mosque were set on fire by Hindutva men during the Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district.

On March 31, a Hindu mob of around 20 men entered a mosque and set fire to it.

Speaking to reporters, the imam said that initially the Hindu procession passed by the mosque peacefully. “The mosque is located at a bend, and the surrounding region has no Muslim community. After learning that the mosque was secluded, the Hindutva mob attacked it,” the Imam said.

The Imam said stones were pelted on the mosque before they set it on fire.

