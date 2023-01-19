Madrassa teacher in Raj gets life term for abducting, raping 16-year-old student

Kota: A POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Thursday awarded life term to a 27-year-old madrassa teacher for abducting and raping a 16-year-old student, observing that his crime has brought disgrace and shame to the teaching profession.

The court also slapped a fine of of Rs 2.10 lakh on Akhalakh Khan.

The girl used to visit his home for Urdu tuition in Ratlai police station area of the district, public prosecutor Lal Chand Meena said.

The father of the girl had lodged a report of abduction on January 23, 2019 saying she did not return home from tuition since a day before and Khan was also missing.

The police lodged a case under IPC sections 363 and 366. The girl, however, escaped from captivity in Kamkheda area and approached the police on February 14, 2019.

On the basis of the girl’s statements, police incorporated sections of rape under IPC and POCSO Act and arrested Khan on March 7, 2019.

POCSO court special judge Mahaveer Prasad Gupta held Khan guilty of abduction and rape and convicted him to life term for rest of his natural life in jail, Meena said.

The convict’s crime brought disgrace and shame to the profession of teacher, the court observed.