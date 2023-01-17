Madrassas running properly in state: Assam DGP

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, the Assam DGP said, "Madrasas are running properly in Assam. Today, we interacted with 68 people running madrasas."

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 17th January 2023 8:44 am IST
Assam DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta(Photo: twitter)

Guwahati: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant on Tuesday said discussions were underway for bringing reforms to madrasas in the state.

He said they discussed merging small madrasas with the bigger ones.

“Discussions were also held on how to bring about further reforms to madrasas, set rules and form boards. We also talked about merging small madrasas with bigger ones,” he said.

He added that surveys were being conducted in this direction.

“About 100 small madrasas have merged with the big ones. Surveys are also being done in this direction,” he added.

