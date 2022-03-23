Maestro AR Rahman is set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai—the world’s largest cultural gathering on Thursday, March 24.

The performance will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 7 pm UAE time (8:30 pm IST) bringing a mix of his most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam compositions – all performed by the ensemble.

AR Rahman will be accompanied by several other musicians and singers including Udit Narayan, Vijay Yesudas, Daler Mehendi, and Jonita Gandhi.

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets will be available through the website.

Expo 2020 Dubai sees a record rush of visitors just eight days before the world’s largest fair – which has brought together 192 countries and institutions under one roof in the past six months – closes its doors to the public on March 31.

On Tuesday, March 22, the organisers announced that 20,819,155 physical visits have been recorded. Expo has also conquered the virtual world, with over 197 million online visits registered.

Expo 2020 organisers had set a 25-million-visit target before the start of the six-month extravaganza in October.

A number of individual country pavilions have exceeded 1 million visits during Expo, with the likes of Saudi Arabia, Japan and Germany proving particularly popular.