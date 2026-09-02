Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles Milford Sound in New Zealand

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Milford Sound on the evening of Wednesday, September 2, with more than 6,000 people reporting shaking across the lower South Island. The shallow quake, about 40km northeast of Milford Sound, was felt as far as Dunedin, Invercargill and Tekapo.

The quake also puts Milford Sound’s tsunami risk back in focus.

Emergency officials warn that a powerful earthquake could trigger a landslide from the steep surrounding cliffs, potentially sending a tsunami into Milford Sound within minutes — leaving little time for evacuation.

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The latest quake did not generate such a tsunami, but authorities say the risk highlights the importance of being prepared.