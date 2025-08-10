Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Turkey

Istanbul: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Sindirgi in western Turkey’s Balikesir province on Sunday, August 10, according to the country’s disaster management authority, AFAD.
The quake occurred at around 7:53 pm local time and was felt across multiple provinces, including Istanbul and Izmir, Reuters reported. AFAD confirmed on X that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the affected areas.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X that emergency teams were deployed to conduct field inspections immediately after the tremor. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added.
Videos shared by Turkish media show collapsed houses in parts of Balikesir and moments of panic among residents in Izmir as the ground shook.
The quake’s epicentre was located in Balikesir, a region in western Turkey situated south of the Sea of Marmara. AFAD continues to assess the impact as aftershocks may follow.
