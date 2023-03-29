Maha: BJP’s Savarkar Yatra in Aurangabad to start on April 2

This came a day after the BJP announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Rahul Gandhi's criticism against him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2023 9:07 pm IST
BJP trying to expand base in southern districts of poll-bound Karnataka
Representative Image

Aurangabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gaurav Yatra’ in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district will start from April 2, BJP’s local leadership announced on Wednesday.

This came a day after the BJP announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district to honour Savarkar’s contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism against him.

The Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Aurangabad will commence on April 2 from Nirala Bazar where the statue of Savarkar is located, said BJP’s city president Shirish Boralkar. The Yatra will go on in one constituency for two days, he said.

Also Read
Osmanabad, Aurangabad renamed due to history, Maha govt tells HC

In a press meet, BJP leader and state Co-operative Minister Atul Save said, “For the past few days, leaders of opposition parties are using insulting words against V D Savarkar. The people of Maharashtra cannot tolerate this for long. Therefore, BJP has decided to take out Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in every constituency,” he said.

The first rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders is also scheduled in Aurangabad on April 2 on Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress state unit president Nana Patole will address the rally here.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2023 9:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button