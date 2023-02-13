Maha: Cattle smuggling accused dies after falling off 3rd floor of building

Nagpur: An accused in a cattle smuggling case died after falling from the third floor of a building while allegedly trying to evade arrest in Nagpur in Maharashtra, following which his kin and aides protested on Monday, a police official said.

The man was named in a cattle smuggling case registered in Deolapar police station in August last year and was on the run since then, he said.

A team from Deoalapr and Kapil Nagar police stations arrived at his home on Saturday afternoon, and the accused tried to flee by sliding down the sewage pipe from the third floor of the building, the official said.

“He lost his balance and fell to the ground, and died of injuries in a nearby hospital on Sunday. An accidental death case has been registered at Kapil Nagar police station and further probe into the incident is underway,” he said.