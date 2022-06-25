Maha crisis: BJP, Congress engage in war of words in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Amid high voltage political drama playing out in Maharashtra, politicians in Karnataka attached to the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are engaged in war of words.

Dr G. Parameshwara, former Deputy Chief Minister and prominent Dalit politician from Congress on Saturday slammed BJP for capturing power through arm twisting. That is what is being done in Maharashtra.

“The system must be reformed. The issue of candidates winning elections from one party and joining another should be discussed at higher levels and a law should be brought in to prevent such activities,” he stated.

Replying to it, Minister for Large and Medium Industry, Murugesh Nirani said, there is a rebellion by a political party in Maharashtra and many have become hostile to the ruling establishment. He expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state.

“I have confidence that rebel MLAs would support BJP and the party would form the government. When they approach BJP, the government would be formed,” he stated.

There were many power centres in the Maharashtra coalition government. There are no sages in politics, Minister Murugesh Nirani said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed BJP and said that ‘Operation Lotus’ is a dangerous development. The poaching of 40 MLAs in Maharashtra is a betrayal to democracy. Operation Lotus was invented by BJP and started by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa in 2008. This is being practiced in other states, he said.

“This is political bankruptsy. No one should encourage it. This has been done in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They made several attempts in Rajasthan. If the central government run by the BJP is supporting this, there are less chances for democracy to survive,” he said.

“Where will they get money to fund MLAs? Each MLA is given Rs 20 crore to Rs 40 crore, illegally made out of corruption. Without corruption how can this huge amount be arranged. The BJP is ensuring the collapse of the governments elected by the people,” Siddaramaiah said, adding “there should be a rule that elected MLA who changes party should not be allowed to contest elections for 10 years.”